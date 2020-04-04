Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,440 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Life Storage worth $84,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $39,675,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Life Storage by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 455,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 179,997 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 124,632 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 371.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 104,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 78,104 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Life Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

