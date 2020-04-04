Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 43,435 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $81,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.