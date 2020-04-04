Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Credit Acceptance worth $85,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 16.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $340.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $362.00.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.63, for a total transaction of $4,346,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 17,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $4,502,482.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,671,928.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and have sold 207,118 shares valued at $86,798,008. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $215.83 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $509.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.68. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

