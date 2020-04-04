Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 468,240 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 468,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Old Republic International worth $89,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,542,000 after buying an additional 3,813,092 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,978,000 after buying an additional 2,807,051 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,545,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 277.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,722,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,542,000 after buying an additional 1,265,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,037,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,582,000 after buying an additional 1,205,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,700 shares of company stock worth $256,424. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

