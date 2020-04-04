Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 74,783 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,783 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Bunge worth $87,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Bunge by 519.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Heckman bought 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.52 per share, with a total value of $1,952,693.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,763.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $397,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,089.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

NYSE:BG opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $59.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Bunge’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

