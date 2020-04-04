Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of AGCO worth $89,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $19,961,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,811,000 after buying an additional 180,919 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $13,519,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in AGCO by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after buying an additional 156,948 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 1,622.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 150,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

