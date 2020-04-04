Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Position Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,716 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of Getty Realty worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTY. TheStreet lowered Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Getty Realty stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 86.05%.

In other news, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,377,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Getty Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $219,100.00. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

