Gexan Hits Market Capitalization of $38,912.79 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a total market cap of $38,912.79 and $2,129.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.01000506 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00030032 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00175537 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007242 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000495 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00069409 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

