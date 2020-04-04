Gexan Price Reaches $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Gexan has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Gexan coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $39,484.21 and approximately $2,204.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.01014258 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00173973 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007175 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000402 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00069109 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

