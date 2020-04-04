Giant Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. Giant has a market cap of $58,548.68 and approximately $2,790.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.89, $10.42, $5.63 and $13.92. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00340251 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00415714 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002347 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,354,616 coins and its circulating supply is 7,354,612 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.71, $11.91, $33.89, $20.33, $70.83, $50.68, $31.10, $18.98, $10.42, $13.92, $7.59 and $5.63. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

