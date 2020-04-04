Gifto Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and $12.76 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Kyber Network, Coinnest and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.02608361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00202274 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046913 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cobinhood, Allbit, Bittrex, Bithumb, OKEx, CPDAX, CoinTiger, Bancor Network, Coinnest, BiteBTC, Bibox, Kryptono, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.