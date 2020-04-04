Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $181,819.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,520.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,995 shares of company stock worth $5,092,547. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

