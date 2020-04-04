GINcoin (GIN) Price Up 1% This Week

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. GINcoin has a total market cap of $29,209.18 and approximately $2.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,799.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.02122939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.35 or 0.03490892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00599339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00787902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00075591 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00487898 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014736 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.