Gleec (GLEEC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,837.00

Gleec (CURRENCY:GLEEC) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Gleec coin can currently be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00073938 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gleec has traded 941.7% higher against the US dollar. Gleec has a market capitalization of $20.20 million and approximately $77,837.00 worth of Gleec was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gleec Coin Profile

Gleec’s total supply is 20,897,502 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,820 coins. The official website for Gleec is gleec.com.

Gleec Coin Trading

Gleec can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gleec directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gleec should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gleec using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

