Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,586 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.79% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $86,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,801,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 467,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBT stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

In other news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $55,568.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $199,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $4,139,803 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

