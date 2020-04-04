Global Digital Content Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $192,432.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool.

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

