Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Ship Lease an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 148,826 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,875 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSL opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 15.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.