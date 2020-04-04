Global Social Chain (GSC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $68,953.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, OKEx, Rfinex and HADAX. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $68,953.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.02599784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00202110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Rfinex, OKEx and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.