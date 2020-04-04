GlobalBoost-Y Trading 102.3% Higher Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 102.3% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $117,798.84 and approximately $685.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.02122323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.13 or 0.03496023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00594459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00803874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00076560 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025342 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00489474 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014758 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

