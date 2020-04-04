Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Cut by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 248,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $120,501,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $2,637,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $63.93 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

