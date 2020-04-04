GNY Market Cap Achieves $2.08 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 69.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $2,076.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.02616796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00203501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

