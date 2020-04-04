GoByte (GBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $168,999.36

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $168,999.36 and approximately $3,797.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000094 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,262,496 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

