GoHelpFund Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $22,881.11 and $13,729.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoHelpFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com.

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

