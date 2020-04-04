GoldBlocks (GB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $16,007.61 and $5.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded up 52.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldBlocks alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.01000236 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047912 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000703 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldBlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldBlocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.