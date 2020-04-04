GoldCoin Price Tops $0.0042 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $173,503.57 and $25.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00594780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007873 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000289 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

