GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market capitalization of $32,888.23 and approximately $1,275.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldenPyrex token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 tokens. GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX.

