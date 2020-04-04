GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Up 36.4% Over Last Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $64,317.45 and $3,186.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005292 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

