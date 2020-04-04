Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,827,708 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 645.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827,708 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Golden Ocean Group worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,070,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 634,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,271 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOGL. BidaskClub cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fearnley Fonds cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Golden Ocean Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

