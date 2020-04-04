Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 244,052 Shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 285.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,052 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of M/I Homes worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHO. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,176,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 270,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 662.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 219,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 199,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3,198.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96,560 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,774 shares in the company, valued at $670,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a market cap of $401.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. M/I Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.