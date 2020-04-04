Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 387,993 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 202.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 387,993 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.40% of Cohu worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on COHU shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of COHU opened at $11.24 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

