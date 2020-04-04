Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 86,188 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 156.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,188 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.24% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $84.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $934.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

