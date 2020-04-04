Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Intersect ENT worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 812,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after buying an additional 269,666 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 232,765 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 200,519 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Intersect ENT Inc has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $340.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intersect ENT news, CFO Richard A. Meier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. West bought 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

