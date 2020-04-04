Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,756 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Insight Enterprises worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NSIT opened at $39.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.