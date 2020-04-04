Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 2,717.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.69% of Timkensteel worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $2.83 on Friday. Timkensteel Corp has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timkensteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

