Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 112,303 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,303 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Flowers Foods worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE:FLO opened at $21.20 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

