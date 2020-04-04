Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 121,060 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,060 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.79% of Front Yard Residential worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RESI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 43,432.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 52,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

RESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of RESI opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.82. Front Yard Residential Corp has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.78 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 26.74%.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 21,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $265,571.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 332,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.