Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 158,736 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 391.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,736 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Walker & Dunlop worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WD. ValuEngine cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,472,666.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.19 per share, with a total value of $52,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,652.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.44. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

