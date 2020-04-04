Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 174,201 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 416,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,201 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Mueller Industries worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 26,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.24. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

