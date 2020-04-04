Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 184,237 Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,237 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.54% of International Seaways worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on INSW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

INSW stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. International Seaways Inc has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.07.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.35 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.