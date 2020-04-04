Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Franklin Electric worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FELE stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

