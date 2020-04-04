Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 844,224 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Black Stone Minerals worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 66,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of BSM stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals LP has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at $565,417.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.