Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.97% of Flushing Financial worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 306,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 751,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $102,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at $721,650.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,800 shares of company stock worth $29,198. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $341.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.