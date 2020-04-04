Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.22% of Ambac Financial Group worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.45). Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMBC. BidaskClub downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.