Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Valmont Industries worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

NYSE VMI opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.23 and its 200 day moving average is $136.12. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $683.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.80 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.