Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,885 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 755,600 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $31,689,864.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.