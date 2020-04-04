Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.01 Million Holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of First Citizens BancShares worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. ValuEngine raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $291.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $410.78 and its 200 day moving average is $484.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.40. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a one year low of $276.08 and a one year high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $431.52 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 554,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,922,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

