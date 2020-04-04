Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,822,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

AEIS opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

