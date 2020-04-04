Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,367 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.77% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $557,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ADVM opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.18.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADVM. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

