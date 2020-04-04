Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Fulton Financial worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 106,333 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 413,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Fulton Financial Corp has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

