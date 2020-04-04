Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Hancock Whitney worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

HWC opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

